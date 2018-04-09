Troops rescue 149 persons, kill 3 Boko Haram insurgents

Maiduguri— The Nigerian Army said, yesterday, that its troops rescued 149 persons in the ongoing clearance operation against remnants of Boko Haram insurgents at Yerimari-Kura community in Sambisa axis.

Colonel Onyeama Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement that the troops killed five insurgents and captured five others in the encounter.

His words: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have continued to make progress in clearance operations to smoke out Boko Haram insurgents, who escaped from their previous stronghold in the Sambisa Forest.

“On Saturday, the troops made further operational exploit into Boko Haram’s hideout at Yerimari-Kura, in a deliberate operation to rescue hostages held by the insurgents in their hideout.

“In the encounter, troops killed three Boko Haram insurgents and captured five.”

He added that the troops also destroyed insurgents’ logistics in the operation.

Nwachukwu explained that the rescued persons included 54 women and 95 children, noting that they were being profiled and receiving medical attention at the 21 Brigade Medical Centre.

According to him, the troops also neutralised two suicide bombers at Mandanari community in Konduga, Borno State, when they attempted to infiltrate the community on April 7.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the suicide bombers strapped with Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, vests, attempted to sneak into the community at 8p.m. on Saturday.

He said: “The suicide bombers were sighted by vigilant troops, who challenged them from a safe distance. The patrol engaged them as they refused to halt and ran towards the community, detonating their IEDs.

“Only the suicide bombers were killed, while three persons sustained minor injuries.”