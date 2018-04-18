Tombim Tennis Open: Maximilian, Kalenichenko advance to semi-finals

Austrian Neuchrist Maximilian and Ukrainian Danylo Kalenichenko on Wednesday qualified for the semi-finals in the ongoing International Tennis Federation (ITF) pro-circuit tournament in Abuja.

Maximilian stunned Indian Dalwinder Singh in Court 1 of the National Stadium 6-2, 6-3 to pick a ticket for the semi-finals.

The Austrian had beaten Japanese Kazuma Kawachi 6-4, 6-4 on in the round of 32 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Similarly, Kalenichenko stood tall above his Croatian counterpart Sabanov Ivan 6-4, 6-3 to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Ukrainian had stunned David Matos 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in round of 32 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Newsmen report that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) pro-circuit tournament is an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world tour event with 25,000 dollars prize money

NAN