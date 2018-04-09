There’s crisis in Rivers APC, Abe’s supporters insist

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has cried out that there is crisis in the party in the state, adding that it is wrong for some individuals to claim that there is unity in the party.

The chieftains of the party who are supporting Magnus Abe’s gubernatorial ambition decried this yesterday in Port Harcourt while reacting to a statement by Sen. Andrew Uchendu that there is no crisis in the party.

Speaking, the former Attorney-General of the state, Mr. Wogu Boms, stated that there is huge unresolved crisis in the state’s chapter, stating that it is high time the leaders resolved it.

Boms noted that if there was no crisis that some of the leaders of the party in the local government areas wouldn’t have been sacked by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, leader of the party.

He said that the crisis in the party stems from the ambition of Magnus Abe to be the governorship candidate of the party in 2019, stressing that leaders and members of the party are in disunity at the moment.

Boms said: “There is big crisis in the party and every leader of the aware of it. It will then be wrong for somebody to come out to say there is no crisis when we all know the truth. Even a blind man knows that we are in crisis.

“The crisis we have in APC is the crisis of who emerges the candidate of the party. The crisis we have is an unexampled type. There are big problems and Chief Andrew Uchendu is playing Ostriche to it.”

Meanwhile, a former lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Golden Chioma, said the committee set up by Sen. Magnus Abe and other chieftains of the party are aimed at resolving the crisis in the party.

Chioma pointed out that APC leaders of local government areas were all removed for backing Abe’s ambition, adding that executives of the party in the state have been rendered redundant.

“The party leadership in the state has been sidelined. Party executive functions are being arrogated to non-party officials. All this are crisis and we are putting those problems on seat of the minister.

“When you attend a state APC event and you are being worked out because you are supporting Senator Magnus Abe; is that not crisis.”