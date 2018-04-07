Tenure Elongation: Why APC Govs moved against NWC — Ganduje

•C’ttee submits report, insists on Convention, Congreeses

•NEC will resolve all issues Monday — Oyegun, Lalong

By Omeiza Ajayi

THE Technical Committee set up to advise the National Executive Committee NEC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on the issue of tenure elongation for party officials submitted its report Friday evening, expressing optimism that its recommendations if implemented, would strengthen the party.

Though the report has not been made public, one of its recommendations, Saturday Vanguard learned, is its insistence on the conduct of a national convention and congresses as well as convening of the NEC meeting slated for Monday.

“This report was accepted by all our committee members including those who have travelled back to their destinations. We did our best within the short time to ensure that we got the report ready within the accepted time so that this party can move forward.

The task appeared not easy when it was given to us but with God on our side and the very wide consultations we made, this report has solved most of the problems that we were thinking was within the APC. So, that is to tell you that there is democracy in the APC”, said Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong who chaired the committee.

He said; “We looked at the meeting of February 27; we also looked at the passion and the commitment of Mr President towards keeping the party one and also cohesive and so at the end of the day, we made far reaching recommendations.

We noticed that there were different interests, which is quite usual when you have a party like this that is progressive and those interests were genuine but at the end of the day, we were able to marry those interests so that the party can move forward. So, in this report, you will see a lot of it.

“The report will also contain recommendations of certain issues that we think the party should do immediately and one of them is already being implemented about NEC meeting for Monday which is also in line with our recommendations and we want to assure you that at the end of the day, APC is coming back to life”, he said. Receiving the report, national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said the NWC will spend the weekend looking through the report ahead of the Monday NEC meeting.

“It is my hope and expectation that the NEC meeting of Monday will finally lay to rest all the issues that need to be sorted out before we move into the elections. Finally, the recommendations of your report will lay to rest the ghosts that have been hovering over the leadership of APC”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said governors of the ruling party decided to withdraw their earlier support for an extension of the tenure of the party leadership in recognition of the fact that the decision was undemocratic and could expose the party to a wave of litigations which could affect its chances at next year’s general elections.

“Tenure elongation is undemocratic, it may lead us to litigations which will not be good for the party and we are happy that we have convinced the few governors who were for the elongation and on Monday we hope to have our NEC meeting where the previous decision will be reversed and by then, the timetable will be out for congresses at the ward level, congresses at local government level, congresses at the state level and finally convention at the national level”, he said.

Ganduje who declared his intention to run for a second term in office, said; “Yes, there was controversy on this even though yesterday we were able to put it to rest. But, let me tell you the issues involved, those who are advocating for tenure elongation, are advocating on the premise that when we hold congresses and convention according to their own perception, there will be a lot of problems and that the problems would linger into the election period. Well that is a perception, it could be that way and it could be that some people wanted to retain power. Therefore that reason is biased.