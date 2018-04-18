Teenage driver docked over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

An 18-year-old driver, Msughter Agadoon, on Wednesday appeared before a Makurdi Magistrate’s Court over alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Agadoon, a resident of Wukari St., Wurukum in Makurdi, is facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and rape, punishable under sections 97 and 284 of the penal code laws of Benue, 2004.

According to the Prosecutor, Mr Michael Iorundu, one Margaret Ezekiel reported the matter at ‘B’ Division Police Station, Makurdi, on March 20.

He quoted Ezekiel as saying that she sent the girl on an errand on the said date, but that the accused, along with his accomplice, pounced on her, dragged her to an uncompleted building and raped her.

“We were able to arrest Agadoon, but his partner is still at large,” he told the court

He said that investigation into the matter was still in progress and asked for another date for mention.

The plea of the accused was, however, not taken when the case came up for mention.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Felicia Ikyegh, adjourned the matter till June 19 for further mention, and ordered that the accused be remanded in prison. (NAN)