TB Joshua hosts Sierra Leone new president

FOUNDER of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B Joshua has discreetly hosted the newly elected President of Sierra Leone, Brigadier-General Julius Maada Bio in his church before the March 31 runoff elections.

Bio eventually emerged as president of Sierra Leone.

It was gathered that Bio had initially made overtures to Prophet Joshua shortly after the March 7, 2018, general election.

Bio, it was further gathered initially sent emissaries to pave way for his visit to Prophet Joshua.

During his meeting with the SCOAN founder, Bio requested for spiritual guidance and support for the runoff election.

After the spiritual session with Prophet Joshua, Bio departed for Sierra Leone, while Prophet Joshua also after left for a pilgrimage to Jerusalem to mark the Easter holiday in the holy land.

In the runoff election result, Bio emerged victorious with 51.8 percent of the total of over 2.5 million votes cast defeating Kamara who garnered 48.1 percent.

Bio’s visit is one in a series of visits by African heads of government to Prophet Joshua to seek spiritual support in their bid to lead their country.