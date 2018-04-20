Take over mission schools, CLO urges Abia govt

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—CIVIL Liberties Organization, CLO, Aba Unit, has urged the Abia Sate Government to take over schools handed over to missions and individuals identified as original owners in the state.

Former governor,Senator Theodore Orji, had in 2012, handed over some schools to missions and individuals.

Describing the decision as ill advised and not well thought out, CLO stated that most of the missions and individuals lack the capacity to run the schools handed over to them.

In a press statement signed by the chairman, CLO, Aba Unit, Professor Charles Chinekezi, the organisation urged the state government to take over the schools without further delay, to ensure quality training of students.

“CLO urges the Abia State government to immediately review the policy of handling over schools to churches and individuals. The policy was ill advised and not well thought out. Government never considered that some of these churches and individuals do not possess the capacity to manage the schools handed over to them”

CLO further stated that its findings revealed that parents and guardians have withdrawn their children from most of the schools handed over to the missions and individuals due to inability to manage such schools.

“Most of these schools handed over to missions and individuals no longer have students, while others lack quality teachers. Our findings revealed that school lands are being sold off to private individuals and classroom blocks are rented out to tenants. Some of the schools have become abode for weed smokers.

“We urge Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to urgently review this policy of his predecessor and return the schools to government to save the educational future of our children.”