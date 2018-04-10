Sudan vows to stay in Arab alliance forces in Yemen

Sudan on Tuesday reiterated its firm position to continue participating in the forces of the Arab Alliance and support efforts to restore stability in Yemen.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Ghandour, made the remarks during meeting with ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt in Khartoum.

The minister also expressed hope for success of the upcoming Arab summit, slated for April 15 in Saudi Arabia in overcoming “Arab differences” and achieving aspirations of the peoples of the region in enhancing Arab solidarity.

Since October 2015, Sudan had been participating in Saudi-led Arab Alliance against the Houthi group in Yemen.

