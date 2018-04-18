Stop demarketing Nigeria, PDP tells Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate sufficient leadership capacity rather than allow his 2019 ambition to further demarket the country.

The party, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is unfortunate that the President can deny his re-election interest before the British Prime Minister, while preliminary works to that effect had already begun back home.

According to the statement, “our dear nation was burdened with yet another integrity issue following claims by President Buhari before British Prime Minister, Theresa May, that he is not preoccupied with the 2019 general elections, when the world is already aware that he has since kicked off his campaign.

“All over the world, well-meaning leaders relegate their personal interests, accept responsibility in the face of failure and use every opportunity to seek help and remedy a bad situation.

“Nigerians are, therefore, miffed that instead of presenting the true state of affairs in our country under his watch, particularly, the comatose economy and worsened insecurity, President Buhari, obviously in a bid to give an impression of performance, chose to understate the challenges, thereby jeopardising the chances of securing the much-needed international support for the country.

“Rather that engaging his international hosts on ways to pull our economy from recession, President Buhari opted for self-praise, brandishing unsubstantiated record of achievements, thus stalling possible beneficial bilateral discussions.”