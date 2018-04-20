Stolen Mace: Enugu Assembly demands change of security heads

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ENUGU State lawmakers have condemned the invasion of the Senate chambers Wednesday by thugs who took away the mace which is the symbol of authority of Nigeria’s legislative assembly.

Condemning the dastardly act, the House expressed view that the security heads and the service chiefs should be changed because of lax in security, not only in the Senate but the entire nation.

The legislators who were reacting to a motion of public importance brought before plenary by the member representing Ezeaugu Constituency, Hon. Chima Obieze and supported by four other members, urged the House to pass a resolution condemning the act. They also called on other Houses of Assembly in Nigeria to follow suit and condemn the act which was viewed as a slap on democracy.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi while thanking his colleagues for their contribution to the motion, said that what happened was a big disgrace to the nation and called on Mr. President to effect changes in the security chiefs on whom he passed vote of no confidence.

“What happened is a disgrace to the nation. As far as I am concerned, the security heads are not performing. The president should try some other people,” he averred and lamented that democracy seemed to be at variance with anarchy.

“There is a serious war between democracy and anarchy in the land,” he said.

While presenting the motion, Hon. Obieze had said:

“Mr. Speaker, the ship of the state called Nigeria is heading towards the rock and if we, elected lawmakers as crusaders of democracy refuse to fight for our dear country, then I’m afraid darker days may just be ahead of us.”

Making her own contribution, Hon. Lydia Nkechi-Omeje Ogbu representing Nsukka West, likened what happened at the Senate and what is happening in Nigeria to a war situation.

“I am highly concerned about what happened yesterday. I am a woman and we women and children suffer a lot when there is trouble in the land. We are at war. There are IDPs everywhere. People are killed in Taraba, Benue, Borno everyday.

“ Since this government came to power, there has been lawlessness in the land. The service chiefs should not be concentrated in one section of the land,” she said.

It has exposed high level of insecurity in Nigeria

Also reacting to the development, Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Rt Rev. Owen Nwokolo yesterday described the invasion of senate chambers by thugs even in the face of tight security as a shame and embarrassment to the security agencies.

Bishop Nwokolo while speaking shortly after the Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, Standing Committee meeting in Onitsha, said the incident raised a lot of questions to be answered by the security agencies and the Federal Government.

“I have been to the National Assembly, what happened there raises a lot of questions for the security agencies and the Federal Government. The security in the National Assembly is very tight. Before you can pass through some doors, you must go through various screenings and frisking of your body.

“The Inspector General of Police has a lot of questions to answer about the incident to know how such a thing should happen in the hallowed chambers of our great country. If hoodlums can enter our national assembly premises, it is a big shame on the security network of the country.”