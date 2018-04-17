StarTimes joins UNAIDS in fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria

StarTimes Nigeria says it is joining the fight to increase awareness and fight against HIV/AIDS, in a bid to eradicate the virus completely from Nigeria and Africa at large.

This was communicated during a courtesy visit by StarTimes Nigeria CEO, Mr. Justin Zhang to the UNAIDS Country Director, Dr. Erasmus Morah at the United Nation office in Abuja.

According to Zhang, “StarTimes is committed to the complete eradication of HIV and AIDS in Nigeria using its media footprint across the country and its’ ability to reach millions of Nigerians even in villages where aid workers are not able to access” He added that “the company would assist in the area of broadcasting informative content and engaging youths via entertaining mobile engagements that educate”

On his path, the UNAIDS Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Erasmus Morah commended StarTimes for its interest in joining in the fight against the epidemic. He said that “there is a need to focus on educative content for mother to child transmission of HIV.

A lot still has to be done in this area to educate pregnant women on the need to get tested in order to protect their baby from contracting the virus where In May 2017, UNAIDS and StarTimes signed a memorandum of cooperation in Beijing to officialise a cooperation to reduce the impact of HIV across Africa by disseminating messages to the general public to increase awareness of HIV and UNAIDS’ work and to reduce the stigma and discrimination of people living with HIV.