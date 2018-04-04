Sports critical to children’s devt —Nkwocha

By Tare Youdeowei

Mr. Chris Nkwocha, Chairman of the 2nd Biennial Inter-house Sports Competition of Coastland Schools, Ikorodu, Lagos, has said that sports was critical to children’s development.

He made the disclosure as Red House emerged winner with a total of 13 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze medals.

“Parents should play an active part in their children’s participation in sporting activities as well as be role models, just like this school’s commitment to the all-round development of the children,” Nkwocha said.

The event which was sponsored by Chikki Instant Noodles, saw Yellow House emerge second place with 12 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals, Green House followed with 10 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals leaving Blue House in the fourth position with eight gold, 13 silver and nine bronze medals.

Also present at the competition was the special guest of honour, Dr. Timothy Ifedioranma with a host of parents, friends and pupils of the school.