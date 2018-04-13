SON inaugurates surveillance, investigation, and monitoring unit

By Naomi Uzor

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) inaugurated the Surveillance, Investigation and Monitoring (SIM) unit under the office of its Director General, Mr. Osita Aboloma.

Aboloma told journalists during the inauguration ceremony that the idea is in line with the anti-corruption crusade and the ease of doing business initiative of the Federal Government, adding that it has become expedient for the Director General to have independent intelligence gathering, monitoring, assessment and intervention from time to time on such activities to ensure transparency and accountability.

“This is also expected to promote effective service delivery and the expected turnaround time. The handling of these activities are crucial to the overall reputation of SON, thus the Chief Executive have all information at his fingertips as well as the capacity to respond adequately in the overall interest of the nation’s economy and welfare of its citizenry,” he stated.