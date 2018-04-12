Shun cultism, A-Ibom govt warns UNIUYO graduating doctors

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Government has advised the 26 doctors graduating from the University of Uyo to stick to the core values of their profession and shun cultism.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, who handed down the warning at the physician’s oath taking ceremony, said: “Medical practice calls for a lot in your character. You must be disciplined and continue to train to acquire more skills. I want to also advise you to run away from cultism as it will destroy you. You must also run away from the vices that have crept into the profession.

“I had to sack a doctor for theft and other unethical behaviours. There are certain things that must not be mentioned among you because this profession is noble. You have to dress properly, because to qualify as a doctor, there is a component of character that must be looked at. This profession has its own dress code and your dress says a lot about you.”

Vice Chancellor, Professor Enefiok Essien, in his address, urged the graduates to adhere strictly to the ethics of their profession, noting: “Where you fail to keep to it, you fail not only for yourself, your parents, your school, but you also fail your profession and your colleagues.”