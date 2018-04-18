Shop assistant docked over employer’s N500,000

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—The Police, Wednesday, arraigned a shop assistant, Kehinde Ajibola, who allegedly stole her employer’s N500,000, before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

Ajibade, 22, whose residential address was not given, is facing a count charge of stealing, preferred against her by the Police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ingobo Emby, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on April 11, at 3:45p.m., at Balogun Market, Lagos.

He said the defendant allegedly stole N500,000 from her employer, Mrs Olapade Olatunji.

According to Emby, “Ajibola allegedly stole N500,000 given to her to purchase some goods and told her employer that the said money got lost.”

He noted that the offence committed is punishable under Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

‘Not guilty’

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Y. O. Aro-Lambo granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Bail conditions

He said the sureties must be gainfully employed, adding that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned till May 17 for mention.