SEX-FOR-MARKS: Come, prove your case, OAU mgt tells student

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO— MANAGEMENT of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, yesterday, advised the female student, who accused a male lecturer of sexual harassment, to come out of hiding and assist the probe panel committee in its findings.

Following an audio that went viral online a few days ago, where the lecturer demanded sex from an unknown female student, in a telephone conversation, the OAU authorities had set up a probe panel to unravel the matter.

But, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Biodun Olanrewaju on a radio programme, in Osogbo, said the affected lecturer had already been issued a query on the allegation.

While awaiting the response from the affected lecturer, the female student is yet to come out and submit herself for investigation or make a formal complaint to the university.

The OAU spokesperson said the committee may find its work difficult if the female student refused to come out and assist the panel in its investigations.

He said: “This is not the first time we are faced with this kind of problem when female victims go around making allegations but refused to submit themselves to the panel set up by the management to investigate the issue.”

We won’t condone sexual harassment — VC

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede has said the institution will not tolerate sexual harassment.

Ogunbodede, who promised that decisive action would be taken against those found culpable in the sex-for-marks scandal rocking the school, said: “The attention of the authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has been drawn to an audio recording, now trending on the social media, of a telephone conversation ostensibly between one Professor Akindele and a female student of the University.

“The recording suggests that the lecturer was demanding sex in return for a grade which clearly amounts to sexually harassing the lady.

“Since the matter came to our notice, the University has begun the process of identifying the characters involved in this apparent breach of its regulations, the Code of Conduct for the University Community and the anti-sexual harassment policy, in full compliance with all applicable laws, rules, regulations, and procedures of the University.

“To this end, the university has set up a high-powered committee to investigate the allegation and submit its report within one week. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with decisively.

“I wish to assure the general public that Obafemi Awolowo University has zero tolerance for sexual harassment.

”The university considers sexual harassment as a serious offence contrary to its Code of Conduct for the University Community and against the Anti-sexual Harassment Policy of the university. It is totally and morally reprehensible, and the University will never condone such act by any staff or student.

“Once again, I wish to reiterate that no one found culpable of this serious misconduct of sexual harassment will go unpunished.”