Senate mace saga reflects poor quality of representation – NLC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja – THE organized labour has condemned the invasion of the senate on Wednesday by suspected thugs during the plenary, saying that what happened was a reflection of poor quality of people representing the good masses.



A statement signed by the National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, in Abuja on Friday also condemned the porous security network in the National Assembly.

He said, “The invasion of the hallowed chamber of the Senate on Wednesday by hoodlums and miscreants who carted away the mace and other paraphernalia of authority is a violation of the sanctity of the Senate and constitutes a threat to our democracy.

“It represents a throw-back to those dark old days we are better off without. It is equally a sad commentary on the quality of representation. We therefore condemn it in its entirety. We similarly invite all who love Nigeria to rise and condemn this crude and sordid act or conduct.

“The Senate, from the days of the Greeks and Romans from whom the world borrowed this concept of democracy, has always been a sacred arena for the nobility (in carriage, thought or mind), the best and the brightest, the gifted in oratory, a hatchery of the supremacy of ideas delivered in the most sublime and profound language in furtherance of the interest of fatherland.

“As a house packed full of representatives from different parts of the Republic, there are bound to be differences (of opinion, tactics, strategy) and even conflicts but these are expected to be resolved in a dignified manner befitting of men and women of character and learning! It is for this reason, there are rules of engagement that every member is made to understand as a precondition to swearing in.

It is in consideration of this that we consider what has happened as a big anomaly.

“We do also believe that the National Assembly Security apparatus should be called to question for laxity or compromise.

“Whereas they have often distinguished themselves by keeping at bay constituents and peaceful protesters from the precincts of the National Assembly, these thugs seem to have walked on a laid red carpet.

“Could these agencies have been acting alone? What is the degree of their complicity? Whichever way, we condemn this primitive conduct and demand sanctions. Let it never happen again. There are better methods no matter the issues.”