Senate confirms NHRC boss, NERC Chairman

Abuja – The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Mr Anthony Ojukwu for appointment as Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).



The senate also confirmed the nomination of Prof. James Momoh for appointment as Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The confirmation of Ojukwu followed presentation of the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Presenting the report, the Vice Chairman of the committee, Sen. Babajide Omoworare, said the committee, after its screening, found Ojukwu fit to hold the position of the Executive Secretary of the commission.

Similarly, the confirmation of Momoh followed presentation of report of the Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy by its Chairman, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe.

In his remarks, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, congratulated the duo for the positions well deserved.

He urged them to live up to expectation in view of the various challenges faced by their respective bodies.

He said, “Ojukwu is coming when Nigeria is challenged by the rights to live. The commission should focus on that to ensure that those who infringe on the rights of others are brought to book.

“They must rise up to the occasion. We will give the necessary support including budgetary support to live up to expectations.

“I also congratulate Professor Momoh and we expect him to live up to expectation in view of the challenges in the power sector.’’(NAN)