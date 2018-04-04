Why we screened aspirants from Brass/Nembe Federal constituency, by NBGG

By Onozure Dania

A group, Nembe-Brass Advocates for Good Governance, NBGG, has offered reasons why aspirants intending to vie for the Brass/Nembe federal constituency seat of Bayelsa State are being screened ahead of the National Assembly election, saying that the area was in need of quality representation at the national level.

According to the group, though the membership of its screening committee cut across political parties and community leadership in Brass, the choice of Mr Israel Sunny-Goli by the selection committee followed due process and was just and fair.

Sunny-Goli is the member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, representing Brass constituency 1 at the state House of Assembly and the South-South Coordinator of the Buhari Campaign Group, BCO.

The group, made up of political elders and youths, drawn from different political affiliations of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, APC, from the two local government areas of Nembe and Brass, said the decision was based on equity, justice and fair play.

A PDP leader, Mr Nimi Jackson, who confirmed the development to newsmen in Yenagoa, said the meeting which was attended by politicians and youth leaders irrespective of political parties, was held to fashion out a united front devoid of acrimony during the National Assembly election.