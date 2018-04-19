Saraki advocates implementation of Universal Health Care

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- WIFE of the Senate President, Toyin Saraki, has advocated implementation of Universal Health Care, UHC, for Nigerians, particularly to tackle high rate of maternal deaths.

Saraki made the call during a courtesy visit by the World Health Organisation, WHO, led by the Regional Director, WHO, Matshidiso Moeti, where she said the implementation of UHC should not be delayed anymore following the positive impact it would make on the health of women and children without facing financial hardship irrespective of where they live or who they are.

She further stated that the development will also help recruit qualified health personnel and improve medical facilities with latest equipment and technology for effective service delivery that will be affordable and beneficial to all.

She said: “If universal health coverage is successful, it means that pregnant women won’t have to pay huge fees for medical care.

“They would have trained and skilled health attendants, also they would find the right equipment in the medical centres that guarantee quality health care delivery.”