Sacked Nigerian workers: Unions did not protect workers —Kenya Airways

By Lawani Mikairu

Kenya Airways said and backed up the allegation with a document, that the aviation unions did not do enough to protect the interest of their members working with it, yesterday.

According to the airline, the unions avoided meeting with the management, even when some of the airline officials came from its head office in Nairobi, Kenya.

This allegation is coming from the airline less than a day after the aviation unions accused the management of Kenya Airways of unilaterally sacking 24 of its 26 Nigerian workers.

A document made available by an official of the airline revealed several efforts made by the airline to ensure a meeting with the unions on the planned redundancy of some of the workers, but the unions avoided meeting with the management.

The letter with the reference number: IR/NUATE/11/04/2018/BF dated April 11, 2018, sent to General Secretary of National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, and signed by Bridgette Imbuga, Acting Chief Human Resources Officer, Kenya Airways, stated that the “airline as at January 15, 2018 notified the union of its redundancy plan and called for a meeting with the airline, which the union refused to honour.”