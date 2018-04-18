Runsewe commends Edo on schools culture clubs initiative

By OSA AMADI, Arts Editor

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has commended Edo State government for the patriotic initiative of introducing culture clubs in public schools in the state.

Observing that this step will go a long way in stimulating the interest of the youths in the rich cultural heritage of the state and Nigeria at large, Otunba Runsewe said this move by Governor Obaseki of Edo state was not surprising in view of the cultural antecedents of the state.

Otunba Runsewe pointed out that Edo state has a rich cultural history and tradition which are as old as the ancient Benin Kingdom and are reflected in the various art forms such as sculptures, paintings, bronze works, dances, oral tradition among others.

According to the NCAC boss, most of the vices in Nigerian society today are largely due to the deterioration of our traditional value system, occasioned by the undue influence of foreign cultural values.

He said that for Nigeria to make significant progress, we must return to our value system, adding that the best starting point is to consciously socialize our children in our core national values, using the family, the school and other agents of socialization. ”I have been stressing the need for us to revive cultural education in schools’ curricula and I presented a Council Memo on this during the 2017 National Council for Culture and Tourism in Jigawa,” Otunba said.

Expressing delight that Edo state governor, Chief Godwin Obaseki, has given practical expression to this call, he enjoined other state governors to join this campaign to revive our fast deteriorating cultural values. Runsewe stated that the NCAC under his leadership will work with the states to ensure that cultural clubs are not only fully established but are also functional in all schools nationwide.

He added that the council is engaging Nigerian youths on cultural revival through such programs like National Culture Quiz Competition for Secondary Schools, Children’s Component of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

All these, he said, are geared towards inculcating in the youth, the appreciation of Nigerian Arts and Culture as well as building in them, innovative skills, healthy competition and inter-cultural exchanges that would foster national peace, unity and development.

“When the youths are properly groomed to internalize the attributes of our traditional values like love of neighbor, community spirit, personal integrity, hard-work, discipline and honesty, they will grow up to be responsible adults that can contribute meaningfully to national development,” Runsewe concluded.