RRS nabs member of robbery gang who robs stranded motorists with toy gun

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was end of the road for a 20 year-old man, Rilwan Wasiu, when he was arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command for being in possession of toy gun he allegedly confessed his gang members used to rob stranded motorists around Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Wasiu, who hail from Oyo State, was arrested last week Thursday, at Adeniji Adele under bridge around 10 p.m. during a scuffle with his girlfriend.

The officers according to report sighted the suspect beating his girlfriend late at night by the road side. The officers stopped to mediate in the dispute when a toy gun fell off the body of the suspect.

The suspect had attempted to run away immediately the toy gun fell off his body but he was promptly apprehended and taken to the RRS headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the suspect, “I found it where I was sleeping under Adeniji Adele Bridge. I picked it up to go and destroy it before the misunderstanding with my girlfriend.”

However, on further interrogation, the suspect confessed that he is one of a 3–man robbery team specialized in dispossessing stranded motorists and passers-by of their belongings around Adeniji Adele end of Third Mainland Bridge.

According to him, his two other gang members include; Salami and Sakiru and that they operated at night after working as bus conductors during the day.

Commenting on the development, the Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, Chike Oti said that the deployment of more police officers by the Commissioner of Police to checkmate the activities of criminals on the Third Mainland Bridge had reduced crime in the area, adding that, officers are on the trail of other members of the gang.

The suspect has been transferred to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, for further investigations.