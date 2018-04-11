Rome goes crazy over miracle comeback in Roma vs Barcelona

Roma vs Barcelona : Car horns blaring, flags waving, fans singing in the streets and wild cheers pouring from every household, the Italian capital came alive Tuesday night as Roma knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League after a miracle comeback.



The incredible 3-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico saw the home side overhaul a 4-1 first-leg defeat and advance on away goals.

“Rome’s historic feat: 3-0 against Barca, flying into the semi-finals. Messi and companions KO,” said Italian daily La Stampa, referencing the Spanish champions’ star forward.

“Perhaps the greatest night in Roma’s history,” tweeted daily Il Fatto Quotidiano

“Rome’s gladiators: Messi folds, horns blast all over the city,” declared the online paper RomaToday.

While the AS Roma twitter account excitedly tweeted: “DAJEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEeifefefbejfwjofnwjfnwjfbrufbwfubweufbewfuewbewbfwejfwjlfjfwfjlwfjbfjwfbwjfbwjofwjfnewjofnewjofnwjfnweAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH”(a very enthusiastic “COME ONNNNNNN!”)

The “giallorossi” now advance to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1984, and their fans can start dreaming of the ultimate victory in the final in Kiev in May.