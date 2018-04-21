RMD reveals close bond he shares with Ego Boyo

By Njoku Benjamin

…Ahead of premiere of ‘ Mr X Family’ TV series

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, fondly called RMD, has given an interesting insight into the close bond he shares with screen darling, Ego Boyo, saying “ she represents female side of what I present for male actors in Nigeria.”

RMD spoke ahead of premiering of his new TV series, “The Mr X Family”, which is slated for Sunday, May 6, on Dstv channel 151, Africa Magic Showcase. The series, starring himself alongside Ego Boyo as couple is sure to mark the actors’ reunion after they co-starred in the now rested TV series,“Checkmate,” and the late Amaka Igwe’s produced movie, “Violated” as a couple over two decades ago.

RMD’s co-starring with Ego Boyo again has been generating a lot of excitement among fans. But the veteran actor said she’s the only actress that fits into the character as couple in the new TV series.

“I was looking for somebody who cuts across different generations. I needed someone who represents the female side of what I represent for male actors in Nigeria. I think Ego Boyo fits into that description,” RMD told HVP in a chat during the week.

While Ego Boyo is a very busy woman, the veteran actor said getting her to star in the new TV series, after she took a long break from acting was not an easy task.

Describing “Mr X Family” as a family drama series that viewers will surely fall in love with, RMD said it chronicles the story of a man who’s trying to raise his children in a morally debased society. The actor explained that every season of the series is made of 13 episodes.

The upcoming TV series which also marks RMD’s debut as a producer is already generating a lot of buzz in the industry. Announcing their reunion on his Instagram page last year, RMD wrote: “I can only hope that getting back together again on TV will tickle fans of Ann Hathrope and Segun Kadiri and the fans of Tega and Peggy who have been craving to have them grace their TV screens again.”

“Ego and I are pretty excited about this and hope the excitement catches on,” he added.

Boyo and RMD are most remembered for their roles in pop-culture staple, “Checkmate,” which ran from 1991 to 1995, and starred RMD as Segun Kadiri, the arch-enemy turned lover of Ann Haastrup ( Boyo). In 1996, the duo also returned as Tega and Peggy in “Violated”, a movie that tells the story of a wealthy man who falls in love with a woman beneath his background.