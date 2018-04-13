Rivers Govt inaugurates c’ttee to resolve boundary disputes

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Government has inaugurated Technical Committee on Obete /Seme-Lueku Boundary dispute .

Inaugurating the committee yesterday in Government House, Port Harcourt, the Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Banigo noted that the state government was committed to peace and development.

According to Dr Banigo Government has decided to wade into the matter to forestall breakdown of law and order.

She said: “This matter was handled by the previous Administration inconclusively, and it has led to a lot of rancour between the communities, so the Wike led Government decided to look into this matter once and for all in the interest of lasting peace and harmony because we know that without peace there cannot be any development whatsoever”, she stressed.