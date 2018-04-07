RIVERS 2019: Show courage to upstage PDP, Amaechi charges APC

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has expressed worries that members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State have not shown enough courage to defeat the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections in the state.

Amaechi, however, charged APC members in the state to show enough readiness to unseat the incumbent administration of Chief Nyesom Wike, noting that APC has all it takes to win all the positions in 2019.

Amaechi spoke yesterday at Opobo Town, Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of the state during a reception ceremony in his honour organised by Free Rivers Development Initiative, FRDI.

Amaechi, the former governor of the state, said: “We are here to show gratitude to each other. During our administration, we did land reclamation in the community and it was to go further than this but there was no much sand for it.

“You must start mobilizing from now for the election. You must show enough anger to chase this present people out of office. You have not shown enough of such anger that you want to take over.

Amaechi stated that he would later do a comparison of his first tenure as the governor of the state and the administration of Wike in his first four years for people of the state to judge and learn lessons.

He said: “I have not started, when I start we will compare my first tenure with Wilke’s own, just to prove a point to Rivers people. I am grateful to Opobo people for their good will to me.”

The Minister of Transportation told the people of Opobo to blame it on their traditional rulers and chiefs if their son does not emerge as the next governor of the state, adding that the chiefs of the area were running away from change.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Safety and Security Agency, NIMASSA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, lauded Amaechi for his developmental drives in the area while serving as governor of the state.