Reyenieju to Warri youths: Be peaceful to attract developmental projects

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has enjoined communities and youths in Warri to be peaceful and law abiding to attract government’s developmental programmes and investors, noting that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration has prioritised the provision of network of roads, job creation through the STEP/YAGEP program, upgrade of education facilities, including technical education, among others.

Reyenieju,who made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government, while in company of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for project commissioning said: “No meaningful development can be achieved in an environment of conflicts and acrimony as government and investors cannot invest their resources in such an environment.

According to him, ‘’Negative activities are making our economy moribund thus manifesting in the decrease in job opportunities. Consequently, the rate of unemployment is continually on the rise and except community leaders make judicious efforts and take responsibilities to ensuring peaceful atmosphere for business to thrive, our aspirations for infrastructural development and job opportunities will just be wishful thinking. Peace and stability are of high importance in promoting economic development of individuals and society at large, which affect all aspects of security, economic and social development.”

The lawmaker appreciated the governor over the newly-commissioned road projects in Warri South and North local government areas and appealed to him to increase the numbers of projects sited in the area, considering the fact that the local government areas in Warri is contributing immensely to the social economic development of the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

He also urged youths in Warri to support the Okowa-led administration and shun violence and acts inimical to the socio-economic development of the Warri councils as the prosperity for all Deltans as encapsulated in the SMART mantra of the administration can only be achieved in a peaceful environment.