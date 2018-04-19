Revival of Warri, Burutu ports top on my Senate agenda —Omatsoguwa

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial aspirant in Delta South senatorial district, Mr. Evans Omatsoguwa, has called for unity among the three major ethnic groups in the senatorial district, promising to forge unity to revive the commercial and cultural potentials of the region.

He noted that the distrust in the area had eroded the principle of zoning of the senatorial seat, adding that he will revive trust among the three major ethnic groups in the district to ensure that the seat was again rotated among the Itsekiri, Isoko, Ijaw as it was before.

“Our people should not be divided by the interest of a few who have sidelined the majority of us for their own good.

“We grew up with a sense of unity that we are one and even where culture divided us, good neighbourliness that we saw kept us united as a people. Things were shared fairly and even the Senate seat was rotated fairly among the major ethnic groups.

“I am committed to reaching an accord with all major ethnic stakeholders so that the principle of rotation will be revived in such a way that our people will not negatively feel it in terms of legislative ranking,” Omatsoguwa said in the statement.

Promising to ensure the revival of the major ports in the region, he said: “If elected by the people, it is my intention to ensure that the major ports in Delta South are revived as a way of boosting economic activities in the region. I will work to ensure that the Burutu Port comes to life as a major channel for the export of agricultural commodities while the Warri Port regains its pride of place as a major terminal for the import and export of all kinds of goods.”