Residents uncover shrine in Ikorodu

By Bose Adelaja

After months of calm in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, residents of Agura, Ikorodu North, yesterday, uncovered an uncompleted building suspected to be a ritualists’ shrine.

The building, located on the outskirts of the community, was said to be owned by an elderly man (names withheld) who died few days ago after which his younger brother took possession of the said building, as the deceased’s immediate family reside outside the community.

It was learned that the immediate family visited the place on Monday night towards preparation for the burial only to discover an existing shrine erected by their uncle.

Items found at the shrine include blood soaked clothings, calabashes and clay pots filled with blood.

The family reportedly raised the alarm that attracted the Community Development Association CDA, but they said their uncle claimed that his conduct was in their favour.

However, the CDA trailed the report until the early hours of yesterday and alerted the Police that went into action and uncovered more items like human parts and charms but the suspect was said to have taken to his heels before the arrival of the Police.

Upon investigations, two other suspects were said to have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The scene attracted crowd and caused panic in the Community but a team from the Area Command was said to have assured residents of their safety.

When Vanguard visited the scene, the exhibits found at the scene have been taken away by men of the Nigeria Police for investigations.

When Vanguard contacted the Police PRO Chike Oti, he said he was yet to be briefed at the time of filing this report. “Somebody also called me concerning this, but I’m yet to be briefed.”