Residents beg Abia govt to relocate dumpsite

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—RESIDENTS of Emelogu Road, Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State, have cried out over the location of a refuse dump site in the area and urged the state government to relocate it to avert outbreak of diseases.

They lamented that the stench oozing from the refuse dump which has taken over the area had made life difficult for them and could be perceived 3km away.

Vanguard gathered that many residents have relocated from the area due to the effect of the refuse dumpsite which is being maintained by the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA.

A cross section of residents of Emelogu and adjoining streets who spoke to Vanguard accused ASEPA of endangering the lives of residents of the area, stressing that the situation could be worsened with the rainy season gradually setting in. They also stated that businesses which were operating in the area had since relocated to safer locations.

A businessman living in the area, Mr Joseph Obi said: “The problem we have here is the nonchalant attitude of ASEPA. They don’t care about the people in the area and the suffering of residents. There is absolutely no way ASEPA will claim ignorance about the health hazards posed by the location of the Emelogu refuse dumpsite.

“The incumbent governor used to be the GM of ASEPA. The government should not allow refuse dump to be located close to residential homes.”