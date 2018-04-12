Reports of death in Yankari Games Reserve are false, dirty- Bauchi State Govt

The Bauchi State Government has debunked reports of death in Yankari Games Reserve, describing them as false and dirty.

A section of the media had reported that a 400 level student of the Department of Electrical Electronics at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, drowned in the resort.

A statement by the State Government read, “We hereby debunk the rumour of death of an individual in Wikki Warm Springs of Yankari Games Reserve.

“Yankari Games is safe and open to all tourists. Wikki warm spring is not a pool but a natural warm spring suitable for swiming.

“We urge the public to disregard the rumours as they are false. We also urge the press to take note and verify stories before posting. “We have formally notified the Police and the administration of ATBU to get to the immediate and remote cause of the matter.

Reacting also, Engr. Habu Mamman, Sole Administrator, Yankari Game reserve, described the report as very serious and dirty allegations that are false.

His words: “we saw some postings on Twitter and Facebook on some very serious and dirty allegations of death in Yankari wikki warm spring. These things are false. They are lies.

“Nothing of such ever happened in Yankari. We have taken measures now to inform the police to start looking for those spreading these false information.

“I want to inform the public and every one that matters that Yankari is very safe and bubbling”.