Ramadan: Commission tasks wealthy Muslims on prompt payment of Zakkat

Kano State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, has called on wealthy Muslims in the state to ensure prompt payment of Zakkat (alms) to enable it disburse same to the needy before commencement of Ramadan.

Director-General of the commission, Alhaji Safiyanu Gwagwarwa made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday.

Gwagwarwa said the commission deemed it necessary to remind well-to-do Muslims on the urgent need for them to give out Zakkat as the Ramadan was fast approaching.

He said the commission had dispatched letters of reminder to some prominent wealthy Muslims in the state with a view to ensuring early collection of the alms for prompt distribution to less-privileged persons.

“The Ramadan period is approaching and there is need for us to commence collection of the alms for onward disbursement to the needy before the commencement of the Ramadan fast.The letters are meant to remind our people on the importance of paying the alms as and when due as enshrined in Sharia to enable the commission distribute same in good time,” he said.

Gwagwarwa said the essence of collection and distribution of the alms to the needy was borne out of effort to discourage begging in the society.

“Wealthy Muslims are encouraged to give out Zakkat and endowment as part of measures to reduce begging, especially among the less-privileged persons in the society, he added.”

He said the commission in collaboration with the state House of Assembly had commenced process of amending the law guiding the operations of the Zakkat Collection Committee with a view to enhancing its performance.

“Once the law is amended, it will transfer the chairmanship from whoever is holding it to the Emir at the state level to District Head at the local government level,” he stressed.