PSP operators refute LASG’s settlement claim

By Evelyn Usman

Members of the Incorporated Trustees of Waste Managers Association of Nigeria (WMAN)otherwise known as Private Sector Participation (PSP) Waste Operators have dismissed claims of a purported settlement agreement with the Lagos State Government, arguing that no such agreement exists as being claimed by government officials.

In a statement issued signed by the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Ola Egbeyemi, the PSP waste operators said: “There is no such thing as settlement. They are insisting that we keep to commercial waste collection while Visionscape solely carries on with domestic waste collection and disposal. So, what is the settlement there? That has remained the bone of contention between us and we are telling them that it cannot work out as it will amount to taking away 80 percent of our jobs and if that happens, we will not only run out of business, all of our employees, running into about 25, 000 direct and indirect jobs will be thrown into the unemployment market,” Egbeyemi said

On the alternative, he said the Government had muted the idea of having them to work under Visionscape, the foreign waste disposal firm it hired to take over the job from them, adding however that they had not been able to reach any agreeable settlement with the company because “ the company will enslave us economically if we accept the conditions it has set before us.”

The operators further explained that while Visionscape has signed a 10-year straight MOU with the State Government, it has decided that it will only go into a year engagement agreement with them.

“In fact, they had originally said they will sign an agreement of two months with us, it was when we completely resisted that, they agreed to go into an agreement of one year with us, what then happens after one year? It’s obvious that they only want to use us to stabilize their business and dump us, this cannot be the sort of settlement government wants us to go into with them,” the waste operators stated.