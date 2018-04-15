We are proud of Ugwuanyi’s good governance initiatives, says PDP

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the “unprecedented peace and good governance he has entrenched in the state”.

The PDP said that Ugwuanyi is a peaceful leader who honors God and works very hard to provide the dividends of democracy to positively impact the lives of the people in line with the dictates of the party’s manifesto.

Speaking at the rally of the PDP in Enugu West, held at Udi local government area, which witnessed a mammoth crowd, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, represented by his deputy, Senator Garba Babayo Gamawa, stated that the PDP is “very proud of Gov. Ugwuanyi”.

Secondus stated that there is “absolute peace in Enugu State” and remarkable achievements recorded by Ugwuanyi, saying:”We are very happy with your leadership style and good performance”.

Also speaking, the South East National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Austin Umahi, applauded Ugwuanyi for his good works and existing peace in Enugu State.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in his remark, explained that the essence of the peace rally was to appreciate the governor for entrenching peace and good governance in the state, pointing out that prior to the inception of his administration, the state had witnessed some challenges that undermined its peace.

Ekweremadu said the people of Enugu State and Enugu West in particular were happy that Ugwuanyi had brought “permanent peace” in the state.

A business mogul and philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze, who graced the event, lauded Ugwuanyi for his peaceful and humble disposition and pledged to support his re-election in 2019.

In his response, Ugwuanyi expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for the state to have peace and enjoy good governance, in spite of the nation’s economic challenges.

The governor also thanked the people of Enugu West Senatorial District in “a special way” and all stakeholders in the state for their prayers, goodwill, solidarity and support, noting the peace rally was the first of its kind in the history of the state.