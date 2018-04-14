Promote Rep to Senate, Urhobo leaders urged

Olorogun Sunny Akpodiogaga Emeyese, a former House of Representatives member; Chief Patrick Egone; and Chief Benson Asore have urged the people of Delta Central to promote House of Reps member, Hon. Evelyn Oboro to the Senate by voting for her come 2019.

The trio, who spoke during Oboro’s consultative visit to Kokori, Ughelli and Otor-Ogor, described the lawmaker as a very courageous woman poised to deliver dividends of democracy to her people.

At the residence of Emeyese, the former lawmaker told Oboro that she didn’t need to appeal to the people of Kokori before they will support her. “Oboro as my former colleague at the House of Representatives deserves promotion because she is very smart and very qualified to represent Urhobo at the Senate”, he said.

On his part, Egone said he didn’t see any reason why he will not support Oboro for the Senate because he has found out that majority of women in Delta Central are supporting her.

At Otor-Ogor, Asore said: “Oboro has been courageous and determined to achieve, it is such a person I support. It is time to support a woman for the Senate and that woman is Hon. Evelyn Oboro. I live in Uvwie, her records are everywhere there for even the blind to see”. Oboro told the leaders that she was at their residences to intimate them with her decision to run for the Delta Central senatorial seat come 2019.