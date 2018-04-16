Promasidor supports Empower54 to tackle malnutrition among IDPs

TOWARDS eradicating malnutrition among Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Nigeria, Promasidor Nigeria Limited donated products to Empower 54 Project, that is at the forefront of eradicating malnutrition in the country.

The Founder/President, Empower54, Princess Modupe Ozolua, said the products were greatly appreciated as malnutrition is a major concern among IDPs, refugees and the underprivileged across Africa.

Ozolua commended Promasidor Nigeria Limited for supporting Empower54 in such an immeasurable manner, assuring that the products, which contain vital nutrients would be judiciously utilised.

Empower54 is a US non-profit organisation providing humanitarian assistance since 2003 through health, education, empowerment, and IDP/refugee programmes to underprivileged Africans.

The organisation evacuated the severely malnourished IDP children from Bama to Maiduguri for treatment two years ago, but realised more has to be done to save children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.