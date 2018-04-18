Pro-Boxing: Negotiations for Joshua, Wilder fight intensify in New York

Promoter Eddie Hearn will hold a meeting with Deontay Wilder’s team in New York next week as negotiations continue for a fight against Anthony Joshua for all the heavyweight world titles.

Joshua is still waiting to receive a counter offer from WBC king Wilder, who did not accept a reported flat fee of $12.5m for a massive showdown with the British star, the IBF, WBA and WBO belt holder.

But Hearn will head out to America to resume talks with Wilder’s backers about the blockbuster bout for the right to become the heavyweight division’s undisputed champion.

“I’m going to look to meet up with them in New York, get face to face with them, look into the whites of their eyes, and just see if we can make a deal.

“We made an offer last week. We haven’t heard from them yet,” Hearn told Sky Sports News. “There’s been a bit of talking behind the scenes.

“We are in New York next week for the Danny Jacobs fight and Katie Taylor unification live on Sky Sports.