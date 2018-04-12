Prevail on APC to follow rule of law, PDP urges EU

Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged European Union (EU) to prevail on the Federal Government to follow rule of law and adopt best global practices in its war against corruption.



National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, made the call when he received the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Amb. Ketil Karlsen, who visited him at the party’s National Secretariat on Thursday in Abuja.

Secondus said that what the party had observed under the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal administration was harassment and intimidation of its members in the name of war against corruption.

“What we have observed is that the government is taking marshal steps to harass and intimidate opposition members.

“We believe in the rule of law. Let them take to the rule of law which is very key, to the growth of democracy.

“Without the rule of law there is no democracy; there will be impunity. National Assembly members and leaders are being framed. This will not go well for our democracy.

“So, the responsibility is for international community to advice the government to adopt the best practices as it is all over the world,’’ he said.

He said that it was because of PDP’s belief in the rule of law that made it to conduct credible elections and handed over power to the APC in 2015.

“We did not go to court neither did our candidate at that point go to court. We obeyed the choice of the people. We believe in the mandate of the people.

“Nigerians have given the mandate to the APC; let them talk to Nigerians who have given them mandate whether they are ready to renew it.

“Nigeria as the largest black nation in the globe cannot afford crisis because of the huge effect it would have in the continent and the entire global democratic community, if democracy is truncated in Nigeira,’’ the chairman said.

Secondus announced PDP was prepared for Ekiti governorship elections in July, and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the election was free and credible.

He advised that technology should not be used to manipulate the election as that could breed problem, saying that the same technology could be manipulated.

“We knew what happened in America, but let it be the technology that will enhance the delivery of credible, free and transparent elections.

“Let it not be the technology of the software to manipulate elections. So, we urge INEC to abide by the rule of the game.’’

Secondus added that the PDP was mobilising its members and other Nigerians ahead of the election through its rebranding project that targeted youths and women.

Earlier, Karlsen said the visit was part of EU’s efforts to reach out to all key stakeholders, including political parties, ahead of 2019 general elections.

He said it was important to reach out and intensify dialogue with all political parties as elections approached.

“This is what we have done today with the PDP just like we met with the president last week.’’ (NAN)