Presidential c’ttee denies Danjuma’s resignation

abuja—The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) has debunked reports that its chairman, Theophilus Danjuma has resigned.

Head of Media and Communications of the Committee, Alkasim Abdulkadir, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

There were media reports that Danjuma, a former defence minister had resigned from the committee.

He said: “The attention of the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative has been drawn to reports and social media posts on the purported resignation of PCNI Chairman.

“This statement hereby debunks the reports and states that Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma (retd) remains Chairman of the PCNI.”


