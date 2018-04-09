President Muhammadu Buhari has ensured security of lives, property, says A’Ibom APC

Uyo – Mr Edet Bassey, Akwa Ibom Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Buhari’s declaration of intention for 2019 is the best thing that has happened to the country in recent times.



Bassey said in Uyo on Monday that the president had given the country a direction for Nigerians to appreciate his efforts in reviving the economy.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has ensured security of lives and property and taken Nigeria to its winning way. So his declaration of intention at APC NEC meeting today is a welcome development.”

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly (Senate) Sen. Ita Enang, said that Buhari was responding to the yearnings of Nigerians.

Enang said Nigerians were eager and yearning for him to continue in office to deliver good governance and dividends of democracy to the people.

“Nigerians should continue to support the Federal Government in the task of transforming the country,” Enang appealed.

However, the Peopled Democratic Party Publicity Secretary in Akwa Ibom, Mr Ini Ememobong, said his party was not intimidated.(NAN)