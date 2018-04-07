President Buhari felicitates with Sen. Mark at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday congratulated, Sen. David Mark, former Senate President, and Senator representing Zone C Constituency of Benue, on his 70th birthday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja, the President also felicitated with the family, friends and political associates of the senator.

President Buhari, who saluted the senator as he turned a septuagenarian, commended the maturity, stability and focused legislation that he instituted in the upper chamber during the eight years he served as senate president.

According to him, Mark’s eight years tenure as senate president had culminated in the passing of many bills.

President Buhari believes the wealth of experience that the senator gathered over the years would be most useful for the development of the country, especially in sustaining peace across the country.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant the former senate president longer life, good health and wisdom to continue serving his people and the country.

Sen. Mark, a former military officer, was born on April 8, 1948, in Otukpo, Benue.

He had served the country variously as a governor, minister and president of the senate from 2007 to 2015.(NAN)