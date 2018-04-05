Breaking News
Pregnant women protest in Ondo

By adekunle

By Dayo Johnson
Akure – IT was drama Thursday in Akure, the Ondo state capital as pregnant women with their protruding stomachs march on the State Specialist Hospital protesting outrageous medical fees introduced by the present administration in the state.

For hours, medical activities were disrupted by the expectant women who lamented the 300 percent increase.

Numbering about 200 the pregnant women blocked the main entrance of the hospital for hours asking the state government to urgently reverse the new N25,000 charge for normal deliveries and over N50,000 for complicated deliveries.

Others besieged the Ante-natal section of the hospital preventing operations in the hospital.


