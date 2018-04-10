PR experts, firm conduct reputation survey on Africa

African Public Relations Association, APRA, has partnered a firm, Reputation Matters, to conduct a survey of ethics and reputation in the African continent.

Chief executive officers, managing directors, managers as well as public relations managers and officers working in Africa have been invited to participate in the online survey, which will yield results regarding how ethics and reputation impact decision making and behaviour at three different levels— individual, organisational and country.

Regine le Roux, Managing Director of Reputation Matters, speaking on the project, said: “Measuring Africa’s reputation and ethics is an enormous task which requires input from as many leaders as possible, across Africa.

“The more respondents who complete the survey, the more valuable our research results will be.

“We encourage every African leader, from any sphere of work, be it politics, business, non-profit or otherwise, to complete the survey online before the deadline of Friday, April 13.”