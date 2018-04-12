Power Oil health awareness campaign train moves to Port Harcourt, Onitsha

By Dave Oso

Power Oil has extended one of its annual consumer health awareness activities tagged “Power Oil Pay with Calories” to Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Onitsha in Anambra State to further encourage more Nigerians to maintain healthy body fitness and promote general healthy living.

The programme, which began exactly five years ago is open to everybody and especially for consumers who are engaged in series of exercises on the treadmills and cyclers to burn some calories, for which they will be rewarded with different gift items depending on the amount of calories burnt within a specific time.

The idea, according to Miss. Amisha Chawla, Brand Manager, Power Oil, “The activation is simply to promote healthy living by encouraging Nigerians to pay more attention to their body and be cautious about the quality of what they consume in order to maintain a healthy heart. We also make it a point of duty to advise Nigerians against the consumption of low-quality or sub-standard cooking oil, which on the long run puts consumers at risk of heart related diseases and other health issues”

The events, which held respectively at the famous Onitsha Mall, off Awka road and Port Harcourt Mall, Azikwe Road, created an exciting platform for the brand to interact with its consumers in a fun, rewarding and healthy manner.

According to Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun, the firm’s Public Relations Manager, though past editions of the health awareness campaign had always been held in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja, the need to have Nigerians from the eastern part of the country benefit from the programme, brought about the extension to Rivers and Anambra states.