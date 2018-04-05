Police retrieves 120 illegal firearms in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Rivers State Police Command said it has recovered over 120 guns from vigilante groups in Rivers State in the ongoing arms mop-up across the country as directed by the Inspector of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The Command also urged individuals in possession of firearms to use the existing timeline to surrender them, adding that anyone who fails to do so will be prosecuted when caught.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, who disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, also urged traditional rulers to educate their subjects on the need to surrender their arms.

Omoni said: “Based on the Inspector General of Police’s directive, we were at Olu Obasanjo today (yesterday) to retrieve arms.

“Vigilante groups, chiefs and community development committee representatives were there.”