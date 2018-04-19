Police, hunters comb bushes in Edo for abducted Catholic priest

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—A crack team of detectives from the Edo State Police Command and hunters are combing the bushes in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state in search of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Edwin Omorogbe.

The Parish Priest at St Paul’s Catholic Church Benin City was abducted at Egba junction along the Benin-Ekpoma highway while returning from Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, who confirmed the development, said all efforts are being made to secure the release of Fr. Omorogbe.

According to him, “we are working seriously to ensure he is released unhurt. We are working closely with hunters and Vigilante groups in the area and things are going on well.

“So we are very optimistic that he will regain his freedom soon. So we all must be patient” he stated.