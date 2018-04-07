Police arrest four suspected IPOB members in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State police command yesterday arrested four persons suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

They were said to have fallen into the police net which conducting a burial for one of their members. Though some of the members escaped, the four persons arrested were not lucky as they were apprehended by the police.

Items recovered from them include 14 Biafran flags, two metal gongs, one small bell, one helmet, four motorcycles, one Delica shuttle bus, one Suzuki bus and one Nokia phone.

A statement by the Anambra State police command last night said the suspects would be charged to court soon.

The statement read: “Following the declaration of IPOB as a terror organization by the Federal Government on 20th September, 2017 and as part of the concerted effort of the Anambra State police command to rid the state of criminal elements, the command today (yesterday) arrested four members of the group, while other members of the proscribed group fled to unknown destination.

“The arrested persons confessed to be members of IPOB and will be charged to court for prosecution.

“The Anambra State police command condemns in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly activities of the group and calls on members of the to avoid associating themselves with such group, as anybody caught will face a maximum jail term in accordance to the law.

“Therefore, the command wishes to let the general public know that IPOB activities is a treasonable felony and also assures the law abiding citizens in the state of adequate security.

“The command finally wishes to advise parents to warn their children and wards to be mindful of their activities and report to the police of their suspected activities promptly.”