Police arrest council boss for demolishing nonagenarian’s home in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—EBONYI State Police Command yesterday, said it had arrested the co-ordinator of Ezeukwa Development Centre in Onicha Local Government Area of the state, Chukwuma Igwe for his alleged role in the demolition of a building and fence belonging to a 94 year old man, Pa Omabe Obini in the community.

The incident which occurred at Uwani Anike village in the area was allegedly carried out by nine suspected hoodlums under the supervision of the co-ordinator.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, ASP Loveth Odah explained that Igwe had been arrested and was undergoing interrogation. She noted that police would investigate the matter before charging the suspect to court.

“There was an arrest on alleged case of malicious damage involving one Chukwuma Igwe,” she said.

Narrating his ordeal before newsmen in Abakaliki, Pa Omabe Obini alleged that suspected thugs in company of Igwe invaded his compound with axe, digger and cutlass and chased away members of his family before embarking on the demolition of his building and a section of his perimeter fence.

The victim who showcased a 30 minutes video clip to journalists to prove his story added that the development was the second time the co-ordinator was sponsoring such level of attack against his property in the village.

Pa Omabe who said he had reported the matter to the police, appealed to the state government and human right activists to come into the matter for justice to reign.

‘My health condition has worsened following the demolition of my home. There is no basis for the action considering that I have no land dispute with members of the community or Igwe,” he lamented.

In his reaction, Igwe who said he was the chairman of Anike General Assembly said what was demolished was Pa Obini’s perimeter fence which constituted boundary between him and Umu Anike.

According to him, the role he played was to ensure justice prevailed in the community as he was not against Pa Omabe Obini.

“The decision to demolish the building was taken by the Anike General Assembly following Pa Obini’s refusal to appear before it for violating the resolution on the disputed boundary,” he alleged.