Police accused of illegal detention of imbecile, teenagers

By Esther Onyegbula

Residents of Egan-Oromi community, Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, have accused the Police of unjustly detaining five persons from the community, among who are an imbecile and two teenagers, over a chieftaincy title case.

Report said some policemen stormed the community at about 6a.m. on April 5, 2016 and made the arrest over a matter court judgment had been given.

They petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, with an appeal to intervene in the matter.

A human rights lawyer and Principal Partner of Lekan Alabi Chambers, Mr. Lekan Alabi, said the victims — Mrs. Shaki Yahya, Kewu Mumeen and Waliu Yahya, both 16 years, the imbecile and two others— were detained for one week, without being charged to court nor granted bail.

Alabi said: “There was a kingship tussle. Judgment had been given, but the other party didn’t want the rightful man to be the king.

“That was why they used policemen to harass and intimidate us.

“We just heard that they have charged the case to court without notifying us.”

Contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, confirmed that the case had been charged to court.